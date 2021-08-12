XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $5.72 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $882,854.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,850,783,091 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

