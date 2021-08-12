XMON (XMON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,626.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,699.45 or 0.03845363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $62,626.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

