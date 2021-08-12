XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,118,917 shares of company stock valued at $420,131,134. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

