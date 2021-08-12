XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.68

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.68 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 1291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,118,917 shares of company stock worth $420,131,134. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.