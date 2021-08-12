XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.68

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.68 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 1291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,118,917 shares of company stock worth $420,131,134. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

