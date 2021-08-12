XRP Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion and approximately $9.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.35 or 0.06878896 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,319,777 coins and its circulating supply is 46,417,606,117 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

