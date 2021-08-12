XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $35.90 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. XSGD has a total market cap of $35.90 million and $331,895.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 51,496,140 coins and its circulating supply is 48,743,452 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

