xSigma Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $27,192.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xSigma alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,100,641 coins and its circulating supply is 7,958,719 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.