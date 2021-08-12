XTRABYTES (XBY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $971,799.37 and approximately $70.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.