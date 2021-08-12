Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 149,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 114,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 96,862 shares in the last quarter.

