Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,788.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $99,345.06 and approximately $61,788.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,112,171 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,738 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

