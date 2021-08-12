XYO One Day Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $105.97 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

