Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Yamana Gold worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

