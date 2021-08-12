yAxis Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,961.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00008775 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $197,961.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00141949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,303.16 or 1.00158004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00859674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

