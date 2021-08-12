Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $24,629.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00303072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00130434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00155484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002507 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,453,744 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

