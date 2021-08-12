Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $82,983.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

