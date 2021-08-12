YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.32.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 17,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.