Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $12,814.45 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 643,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Yext by 988.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 3.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Yext by 80.1% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 704,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 313,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yext by 44.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yext by 331.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

