YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $805,962.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $805,962.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 123,158,581 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

