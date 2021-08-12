yOUcash (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $506,164.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $506,164.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 95.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

