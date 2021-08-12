Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 8.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.44. 3,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 611,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAO. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.