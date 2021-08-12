YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,217 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.