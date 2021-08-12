YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,217 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

