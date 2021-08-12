Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $548,766.46 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Lowings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33.

YUM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.