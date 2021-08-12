YUSRA One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,008.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $25,008.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,305,420 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

