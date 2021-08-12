YVS.Finance Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $369,694.59 and $122,631.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,790 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.