Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $468.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

