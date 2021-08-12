Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.78 Million

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post sales of $35.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.69 million and the highest is $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.03 million to $137.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.83 million, with estimates ranging from $152.17 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

