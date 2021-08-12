Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,235. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.64.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.