Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.63 Million

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $280.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $291.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.