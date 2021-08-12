Zacks: Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,261,000 after buying an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 328,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 123.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

