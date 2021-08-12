Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post sales of $90.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

