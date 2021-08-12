Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.43). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

