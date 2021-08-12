Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

