Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Trustmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

