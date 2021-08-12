Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $932.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

