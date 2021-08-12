Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $24,568,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

