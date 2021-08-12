Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

