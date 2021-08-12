Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

