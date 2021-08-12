Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.