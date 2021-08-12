Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 93,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

