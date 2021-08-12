Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

