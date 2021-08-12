Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $37.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $38.71 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $145.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.89 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

