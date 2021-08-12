Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

STAA traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $134.08. 10,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,576. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.