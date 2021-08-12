Zai Lab Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

