ZB Token Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $151.78 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

