Zcash (ZEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $310.27 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $310.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.52 or 0.00302196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00131862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00153860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 166.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,414,006 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

