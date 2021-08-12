ZClassic Price Reaches $0.18 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,556.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00151780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,275,788 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

