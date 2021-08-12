Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,213.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.30 or 0.06831108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.60 or 0.01358388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00371058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00133248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00575274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00345570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00298473 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

