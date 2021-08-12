Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

