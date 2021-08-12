Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32,990.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $568.40. 148,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $531.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.