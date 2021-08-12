Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 71.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $569.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $572.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.